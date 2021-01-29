Nigerians excited as Wande Coal makes cameo appearance in Davido’s ‘The Best’ Video ft Mayorkun

Nigerians have taken to social media especially Twitter to express their excitement after veteran music star Wande Coal made a cameo appearance in the music video for Davido’s ‘The Best’ featuring Mayorkun and directed by Dammy Twitch.

Davido had been tweeting about the new video days before it was release as he also shared stunning photoshoots from the set of the hit music video.

See also: ‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate love reality show co winner, Rosie over recent semi naked photos

The appearance of Wande Coal in the video has been hailed by fans and followers of Davido as they think it was a nice move since his name (Wande Coal) was mentioned in the lyrics of the song.

Watch video below;