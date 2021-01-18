Nigerians in the US design Aso Ebi for Joe Biden inauguration (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

Ahead of the January 20 inauguration of Joe Biden and Harris Kamala as the President and Vice Pres. respectively, Nigerians living in the United States have designed an Aso ebi to mark the occasion.

“Aso Ebi” is a the local name given to uniform dress that is traditionally worn in Nigeria during social engagements. It is made from different attires such as Ankara, Lace, Guinea among others.

This is not the first time Nigerians will be celebrating with Americans, it happened during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Recall that Joe Biden’s victory was certified by the Congress after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump invaded the US Capitol in a bid to prevent the affirmation.

See video:

