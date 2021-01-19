Nigerians react as FG vows to block sims not connected to NIN today

The National Identity Management Commission NIMC has reiterated its stance on blocking sim cards of persons not connected to the National Identification Number.

The exercise which was announced in mid December by the communications minister, Isa Pantami, states that any telecom subscriber that failed to submit NIN to its network provider within two weeks of announcement would be blocked.

Following criticisms from citizens, however, subscribers with NIN were given three weeks’ extension to get their NIN linked with their mobile lines; while those without NIN are given six weeks to get their NIN and link it to their lines.

The six weeks deadline for subscribers with NIN elapses today and the agency has taken to its twitter account to warn that failure to have phone numbers linked with NIN will attract the wrath of the Federal Government.

Read Also:Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of having an affair with Adams Oshiomole

A tweet on the NIMC’s twitter account reads:

“By order of the federal government, today is given as the last chance to register your NIMC or face the wrath of what comes next”

Nigerians have however reacted to the tweet as subscribers who have not yrt linked their phone numbers to the NIMC directory seem quite unperturbed and call the FG’s bluff of blocking their lines.

See some reactions below: