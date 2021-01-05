Nigerians react to viral video of Bella Shmurda high as a kite during live performance

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, popularly known as Bella Shmurda has got most of his fans worried after he appeared high during a performance.

A video circulating social media shows the budding singer looking out of control on stage while performing his hit track, Cash App.

Social media users have expressed their disappointments over the high consumption of illicit drugsby the rave of the moment and they hope his career does not plummet due to his addictions.

A Twitter user identified as Uncle Ajala wrote:

“Omo Bella Shmurda needs serious management, before drugs will ruin him, his show at Asaba was an eyesore, he was too high to even perform. Talent without good behaviours and good management will be a waste of talent at the end of the day.”

