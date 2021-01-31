Nigerians start ScriptureChallenge to counter SilhouetteChallenge

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerians on Saturday took to social media to start the Scripture Challenge in a move to counter the trending #SilhouetteChallenge following calls against nudity.

The SilhouetteChallenge features women typically dressed down while dancing to Paul Anka’s song, ‘Put Your Head On My Shoulder’, released in 1987, and stripping when Doja Cats’ song, ‘Streets’ which was released in 2019 comes on.

After the recent backlashes against online nudity, popular actor and comedian Woli Arole on Saturday inspired the rise of #ScriptureChallenge to knock off #SilhouetteChallenge.

However, within a few hours of the commencement of the new challenge, it moved to number spot on the Twitter trending list.

See below;

