Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo, others jump for joy as Tunde ednut makes a grand entry back to Instagram

Nollywood actresses, Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerian celebrities are presently jubilating as controversial singer cum blogger, Tunde ednut makes a grand entry back to Instagram.

This comes a few days after the blogger’s Instagram account with over 2 million followers was deactivated for reasons unknown to many.

Making an official announcement about his come back on the photo-sharing app, Tunde wrote;

“THE KING IS BACK”

Watch his video below;

Reacting to Tunde’s comeback, Nkechi Blessing wrote;

“And So the KING is back like he never left.. you are team NBS? Oya oooo… so good to have you back…Lmao their favourite can never..the internet just came back alive..cus the king is back… @kingtundeednut #100k in 30 mins”

@Iyabo Ojo wrote “Welcome back @kingtundeednut follow his page if you missed him”

@Mr Marcaroni wrote “Welcome back @kingtundeednut follow his page if you missed him”

@crazeclown wrote “WELCOME BACK…Nice name change too”

@i.z.z.y.p wrote “Welcome bro!! What doesn’t kill u makes u stronger”

@official_hakanke wrote “I can assure that in 3weeks he will hit 1M followers again … welcome back Ekun”