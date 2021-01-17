TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia for the first time

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing took to Instagram to express her joy as she meets veteran actress, Regina Askia for the first time.

According to Nkechi, she was very happy meeting her childhood movie icon, Regina Askia. The 32-year-old described the veteran as an ageless beauty with super talents.

Sharing a video she did with Regina on a movie set in America, Nkechi wrote;

“Starstruck.. One on one with my childhood Movie icon…the legendary, super talented, ageless beauty @reginaaskia. I am super elated meeting you ma”

Watch the video below;

Recall that Nkechi recently took to Instagram to gush over the ageless legendary actor, Ramsey Nouah.

According to Nkechi, the 50-year-old actor has refused to age and he is still as talented and goofy as ever.

Via Instagram
