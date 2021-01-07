TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nkechi Blessing’s 21-year-old sister Jennifer bares it all in Instagram photo

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing’s younger sister. Jennifer has shared a racy photo on social media.

The 21-year-old shared a picture of herself sitting as she posed for the picture on Thursday.

“Sparkle every single day✨ happy new year fam,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🔸MAMAH🔸 (@jenniferijeomasunday)

In October 2020 Jennifer got a Toyota car as a birthday gift from Nkechi.

“I am in shock @nkechiblessingsunday sisterrrrrrrrrrr *no words* thank you so much,” Jennifer wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🔸MAMAH🔸 (@jenniferijeomasunday)

In other news, Controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky has vowed to hook up married women with sugar boys.

Bobrisky who has been dropping relationship advice since the commencement of 2021 directed his message towards cheating married men as he said he would hook their wives up with fine sugar boy.

See his advice here: Bobrisky leaves men who cheat worried as he vows to “hook” their wives with sugar boys

