Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at night

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare has revealed why she sleeps Naked at night.

According to the mother of two, the reason she likes to sleep naked is that she does not want anything to disturb her sleep.

Sharing a photo of herself on the bed without clothes, Laide wrote;

“how I woke up this morning, I go to bed Naked Actually I wouldn’t want anything to disturb my sleep see beauty!! Omo!!!! For my lovely skin …If you also sleep naked oya speak now o, E Je ka mo Ara wa o”

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@presh552 wrote “U sure say na only u sleep for dat bed”

@yhung_alhaji_horpy wrote “This one way you sleep naked and you don’t need anything hmmm Nah you talk am oooo”

@owolabi8639 wrote “Ahaaah! Make you no kill us with all these things wey you exposed ooo”

Via Instagram
