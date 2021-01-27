Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe reveals she is one of the strongest women ever

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Popular Nollywood actress cum businesswoman, Mercy Aigbe has revealed that she is one of the strongest women ever.

According to the mother of two, she is a covenant child and she loves herself because of how strong it is.

Taking to Instagram to make this known, Mercy wrote;

“WCW …….. OMOMAJEMU ….. One of the strongest women ever! You gat this!.. I love you, Mercy”

Recall that a few hours ago, the mother of two aired her reaction to the news of hoodlums burning down Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho’s house in Socca, Ibadan.

According to Mercy Aigbe, the idea of burning down Igboho’s house is absurd and unacceptable. The post has however been deleted by the actress on her Instagram page for reasons best known to her.

 

