Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood has been thrown into a state of mourning after the sudden death of fast-rising actor, David Mela.

Sharing the sad news about David’s death on social media, his friend, Itz Atagher Hardin Pee wrote;

“Hard to believe you’re gone sir, but Indeed you’ve part away from us! I’m in deep grieve& my heart is pained, to say! Rip… Mela David Mela Mela david mela”

David’s death comes a few weeks after he took to his Facebook page to disclose that he has been going through hell. Although no one had an idea of what David has been through, there are speculations that he was betrayed by someone close to him.

“Been through hell but I’m still here. How is everyone… I’m so tired of being nice when I can be your worst nightmare. Mad people only in Lagos” David wrote

Via Kemi Filani News
