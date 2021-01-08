Not all relationships end because of cheating – Mide Martins says, gives other reasons

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Yoruba actress, Mide Funmi Martins in a recent statement shared some of the reasons why relationships end.

According to the actress, she stated that not all relationships end because of cheating as there are other factors are involved.

In a post sighted on Mide’s wall, she mentioned other factors that can make couples part ways.

Some of the factors she listed are; lack of respect, effort, communication, love, time, and attention. She also advised couples to learn how to say “sorry” and also seek forgiveness from each other to save their relationships.

Mide Martins is married to Nollywood actor, Afeez Owo.

