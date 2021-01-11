OAP, Toolz reacts after a pregnant woman sought her help on how not to have a dark baby

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

OAP Toolz, has reacted to the weird question she was asked by a pregnant woman who is bothered about the complexion of her unborn child.

According to the mother of two, the pregnant woman sent a message about how she does not what a dark baby and the things she needs to do to avoid birthing one.

Releasing a photo of their conversation, the pregnant woman wants to know the right supplements she should use to have a fair baby.’

Reacting to this, the 38-year-old media personality wrote;

‘Every now and then, I get a DM that breaks my heart. I was initially very upset by her question, but i hope i was able to give good advice in the end.’

See their conversation below;

 

 

Via Instagram
