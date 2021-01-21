Odunlade Adekola organizes surprise birthday for his alleged side chic, Eniola Ajao on her birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola has surprised his alleged side chick and colleague, Eniola Ajao on her birthday today, 21st of January.

In the photos that surfaced on Instagram, it can be deduced that Odunlade surprised Eniola with some birthday serenade.

This comes after the actor penned down a beautiful birthday message to the celebrant Eniola.

According to Odunlade, Eniola is a beautiful and talented human being.

In his words;

She is beautiful, talented, wonderful, amazing…….. a lot to say about pretty ENIOLA FLORENCE BOLANLE OMO AJAO. I Pray almighty God will bless your new Age..YEYE ALARA, DR ADUNNI…Keep enjoying the grace of God.

Watch the birthday surprise below;

See how some of Odunlade Adekola’s fans reacted to this;

@1stdaughter_beauty_empire wrote “Broda odun is it ur birthday”

@topluckie41 wrote “Bro odun too Dey dance pass my sis o”

@jaygirl_007 wrote “This is so beautiful. Thanks for celebrating her like this”

@oroboj77 wrote, Happy birthday eniola, brother kola don crazy thanks for putting smiles on my face with this your dance.”

@adewumi_olajumoke wrote “Broda kola no be your birthday oo, if eniola no do well ni, you for dance pass am… love you both

