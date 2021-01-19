Omah Lay speaks on how ”Uganda experience” brought him closer to Tems (Video)

One of the fast-rising Nigerian singers, Omah Lay has opened up on the relationship between him and Tems after their Uganda experience brought them closer.

Recall that things took a dramatic twist towards the end of 2020 when Omah Lay and Tems were arrested in Uganda for performing at a concert despite the ongoing fight against Coronavirus.

The two Nigerians songsters were arraigned in court and spent days in Uganda before they were released following interventions of top personalities in the entertainment industry as well as from those in politics.

Omah Lay in a recent statement has now revealed how their short stay together brought them closer.

He made this known in a recent interview with Ebuka as he hinted on the possibility of them working together on a single anytime soon.

Watch the video of Omah Lay speaking below: