TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite…

Destiny Etiko’s Funny Pose With Her Backside Shocks Actress Ngozi…

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living…

Nollywood Actress Ebube Nwagbo Loses Mum

Nigerians react as man reveals he sold his dad’s house to place a…

Drama as elderly woman hijacks bus from driver in Lagos

Omah Lay speaks on how ”Uganda experience” brought him closer to Tems (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide
I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems - Singer, Omah Lay cries for help

One of the fast-rising Nigerian singers, Omah Lay has opened up on the relationship between him and Tems after their Uganda experience brought them closer.

Recall that things took a dramatic twist towards the end of 2020 when Omah Lay and Tems were arrested in Uganda for performing at a concert despite the ongoing fight against Coronavirus.

The two Nigerians songsters were arraigned in court and spent days in Uganda before they were released following interventions of top personalities in the entertainment industry as well as from those in politics.

READ ALSO

American singer, Chris Brown takes to social media to…

What were you doing together? – Nigerians react after…

See also: I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems – Singer, Omah Lay cries for help (Photos)

Omah Lay in a recent statement has now revealed how their short stay together brought them closer.

He made this known in a recent interview with Ebuka as he hinted on the possibility of them working together on a single anytime soon.

Watch the video of Omah Lay speaking below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite hints on her…

Destiny Etiko’s Funny Pose With Her Backside Shocks Actress Ngozi Ezeonu

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa finally shows…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of her 3-month-old…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia for the first…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work…

Nollywood Actress Ebube Nwagbo Loses Mum

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Men are getting smart, don’t be a liability” – BBNaija’s Tacha advises…

Omah Lay speaks on how ”Uganda experience” brought him closer to…

BBNaija: “Tell am to cook her own first”- Neo reacts as Vee was seen…

“Most people won’t support you until they see it’s popular to support you”…

Adedimeji Lateef leaves fans confused again as he shares adorable loved up…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make love to her…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More