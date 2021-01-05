Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way She Wants – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie wished Mary Godwin aka Kalabar Chic best of luck after she claimed her ultimate goal in 2021 was to be among the top models on Pornhub.

Yul wrote;

Best of luck. Do what makes you happy

His comment evoked some reactions from netizens who queried if he would side with his family member to venture into pornography.

However, Yul cleared minds saying any adult family member has the right to live life whichever he or she wants as long as they are not committing any crime. Speaking of his daughter, he said she has the right to live life the way she wants once she becomes an adult.

See the exchange below;