Orisabunmi’s nephew finally reveal cause of death of Orisabunmi, Her brother and sister which all happened within 72 hrs

Nephew to late Nollywood actress, Folakemi Aremu aka Orisabunmi, Tunde Onishola has debunked all the rumours insinuating the actress and her siblings had all died from COVID-19 complications.

While speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin about the multiple deaths, Mr Onishola, who is the son of the late Kwara Falcons Basketball Club technical director, Steve Onishola 71, stated that the multiple deaths were “just mere coincidence’’ and the actress had died naturally.

Recalls that Steve Onishola, her elder brother, died at 71, while the duo’s younger sister passed away on Saturday

“It is not true that my father, late Nollywood actress, Orisabunmi and their younger sister, Janet died of COVID-19 complications,” he said.

“My dad has been on admission since last year and he was diagnosed for another thing entirely. It has nothing to do with COVID-19 at all.

“Basketballers are aware, they came visiting, I was with him for a month at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), taking care of him.”

Onishola said Janet had been battling with high blood pressure for a long time.

“I think the shock was too strong for her, she has been managing BP (high blood pressure) for long,” he said. He said that neither his father Steve nor Orisabunmi nor her younger sister Janet Ademola died from the disease. Noting that he takes solace from the fact that his father lived a worthy life because he touched many positively within the basketball circle and beyond.