Oritsefemi’s wife publicly declares to the world how she feels about her husband

Entertainment
By Kafayat

ensational singer, Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila Fash took to her official Instagram page to declare to the public how she feels about her husband on his birthday today, 5th of December.

According to Nabila in her birthday message to Oritsefemi, she is thankful to celebrate another birthday with him and she will always be there for him.

She also used the opportunity to disclose that she loves him very much.

In her words;

”HAPPY BIRTHDAY OLUWAFEMI.. THANKFUL TO CELEBRATE ANOTHER BIRTHDAY WITH YOU.. MAY THE GOOD LORD GRANT YOU ALL YOUR HEART DESIRE… KEEP PUTTING IN THE GOOD WORK, JAH GAT YOU AND I’M RIGHT HERE WITH YOU.. I LOVE YOU, MY HUSBAND”

Recall that a few months ago, the singer tendered a public apology to his wife, Nabila after she moved out of their home to stay with her friend and actress, Caroline Danjuma in Banana Island.

Unconfirmed reports claim Nabila moved out after she found out Oritsefemi was having extramarital affairs.

 

Via Gistmania
