TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

DJ Cuppy finally reacts to Zlatan Ibile’s claims of not…

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend,…

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate…

Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense…

Watch as BBNaija’s Nengi shows off dance steps as she arrives in…

Silhouette Challenge: reactions as crossdresser James Brown…

She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth Kadriri’s…

Nkechi Blessing takes sister, and her personal photographer on an…

Regina Daniels Celebrates Co-Wife On Her Birthday

Our fight started a long time ago – Paul Okoye reveals fresh details on beef with brothers

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct P-Square group has revealed fresh details about the lingering vendetta between him and his brothers The group which broke up some years ago, according to Rudeboy has been having issues for a very long time, even before Psquare was formed.

According to what he told Saturday Beats, “I actually started my career as a solo artiste and I had recorded quite a number of songs. My twin brother (Peter) also had a dance group which I was part of before but left after some time. He (Peter) was brought in (to form P-Square) to create a unique group that would be different from other groups in existence. I was singing while he would dance, and it was the idea of our elder brother, Jude. We only had a stage collaboration, not a music collaboration. What made P-Square was the division of labour we practised. I was in charge of singing, Peter handled the dancing aspect and stagecraft, while Jude was our manager and he directed our videos. However, it got to a point when one person started making demands and called for the sack of some members of the team. Because we wanted peace to reign, we would let the affected employees go. That went on for some time but it got to a time that things could no longer continue that way.

READ ALSO: ‘Don’t be intimated, speak out’ – Actor, Uche Madauagwu encourages his fellow gay men
READ ALSO

Up-and-coming singer excited as Teni follows her on Twitter,…

Moment Fans Snatched Money From Burna Boy’s Hands Whilst He…

“Our case is like that of a husband and wife whose marriage is not working but post lovely pictures on social media. People who don’t know the details would see the rosy pictures and plead for the union not to break up. But, they don’t know what is happening behind closed doors. The best thing is actually for them to go their separate ways.

“Some people think that all these started recently but it has been going on for a long time. I can confidently tell you that my first solo album was supposed to be ‘Game Over’ (released in 2007). That title, ‘Game Over’, meant I was done with the group. I recorded the album as a solo artiste and sent it to some people but they were surprised that I was the only one on the album. People said different things and I later shelved my plan.”

On whether a collaboration was possible between them even if they did not come back together as a group, the ‘Woman’ singer said, “The question is, does he see us together? It is not compulsory that everybody in a music group must sing. P-Square was never a group of two singers (rather, it was a group of one singer and one dancer). I honestly tried my best for the group to work. There are so many issues the public are unaware of that led us to this point. I choose not to say many things because I want to protect my family.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

DJ Cuppy finally reacts to Zlatan Ibile’s claims of not knowing who she is

Ladies bare it all in the latest social media dance trend, #Silhouettechallenge…

‘This is shameful’ – Nigerians drag Ultimate love reality show…

Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense paid trip to…

Watch as BBNaija’s Nengi shows off dance steps as she arrives in Ghana for meet…

Silhouette Challenge: reactions as crossdresser James Brown participates (Video)

She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth Kadriri’s Daughter Leaves…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Up-and-coming singer excited as Teni follows her on Twitter, asks for a feature…

Our fight started a long time ago – Paul Okoye reveals fresh details on…

Moment Fans Snatched Money From Burna Boy’s Hands Whilst He Was Sharing Them…

Watch as Don Jazzy and Peruzzi advise men ahead of Valentine’s day (Video)

‘Don’t be intimated, speak out’ – Actor, Uche Madauagwu…

Silhouette Challenge: Carry yourself with dignity – Mercy Chinwo to women

Nigerian billionaire, Ned nwoko gifts his Moroccan wife a Rolex wristwatch on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More