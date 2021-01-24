Our lockdown baby is here – Rapper Erigga and wife Morenike celebrate as they welcome another baby (Video)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga has taken to social media to reveal himself and his wife have welcomed a baby into their family.

The Warri-raised rapper shared the news with his fans on social media as he shared a video of his new born baby on Instagram while thanking God and his wife.

Recall that Erigga and his wife tied the knot last year October in a beautiful marriage ceremony.

He shared a photo of the baby and captioned it ; “God you are too much 🙏🏽 best gift from God and my wife @fabsnikki 😢💝🎊🍺… una too much una shock me”

His colleagues and fans have taken to the comment section to congratulate him.

Erigga’s wife also took to IG to write;

“From positive pregnancy stick to a full human being..Jesus I thank you ❤️❤️ For making it possible…. To my amazing husband thank you for rubbing my back when the pain turn me to Micheal Jackson I love you so much @eriggapaperboi Our lockdown baby is here.”