TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Biodun Okeowo’s daughter, Victoria, reveals why she is not…

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband…

‘Mumu willl always be mumu’ – Nigerians mock…

“He Is Sitting On His Own Already”- Fans React To Stunning Photos…

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke speaks out after being scammed (Video)

James Brown all smiles as he meets Desmond Elliot for the first…

Peter of Psquare pens down lovely birthday message to his…

‘A woman’s happiest day is not her wedding day’…

After Saving For 5 Years, Lady Shows Off The Brand New iPhone She…

Our lockdown baby is here – Rapper Erigga and wife Morenike celebrate as they welcome another baby (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga has taken to social media to reveal himself and his wife have welcomed a baby into their family.

The Warri-raised rapper shared the news with his fans on social media as he shared a video of his new born baby on Instagram while thanking God and his wife.

Recall that Erigga and his wife tied the knot last year October in a beautiful marriage ceremony.

READ ALSO

Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke and wife…

American Billionaire, Elon Musk reacts as Erigga asks fans…

See also: Beautiful scenes from rapper Erigga’s Traditional Wedding (video)

He shared a photo of the baby and captioned it ; “God you are too much 🙏🏽 best gift from God and my wife @fabsnikki 😢💝🎊🍺… una too much una shock me”

His colleagues and fans have taken to the comment section to congratulate him.

Erigga’s wife also took to IG to write;

“From positive pregnancy stick to a full human being..Jesus I thank you ❤️❤️ For making it possible…. To my amazing husband thank you for rubbing my back when the pain turn me to Micheal Jackson I love you so much @eriggapaperboi Our lockdown baby is here.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Biodun Okeowo’s daughter, Victoria, reveals why she is not friends with Mercy…

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband Cries Out After…

‘Mumu willl always be mumu’ – Nigerians mock BBNaija Mercy…

“He Is Sitting On His Own Already”- Fans React To Stunning Photos Of Regina…

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke speaks out after being scammed (Video)

James Brown all smiles as he meets Desmond Elliot for the first time (Video)

Peter of Psquare pens down lovely birthday message to his…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Our lockdown baby is here – Rapper Erigga and wife Morenike celebrate as…

Black Saturday: Truck kills eight persons including students in Ondo

Actor Funsho Adeolu celebrates his mother on her birthday (Photo)

Watch as BBNaija’s Neo shows off unbelievable swimming skills underwater (Video)

Naira Marley reacts to video of students arrested for being Marlians

‘A woman’s happiest day is not her wedding day’ –…

All Lands In Nigeria Belong To Fulanis, Nobody Can Remove Us From Ondo – Miyetti…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More