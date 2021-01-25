Passengers reportedly kidnapped on Lagos-Benin-Ore road (Video)

According to the reports, some passengers were reportedly kidnapped on Sunday along the Lagos-Benin-Ore highway by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The reports claimed that the suspected kidnappers emerged from the bush to attack vehicles on the Ondo State portion of the road.

According to a video shared by a journalist, Olayinka Olukoya which has gone viral, a vandalised white passenger bus and a car was seen abandoned on the highway.

It was reported that some occupants of the vehicles were taken into the bush by the abductors, while some of them escaped being kidnapped.

Speaking on the incident, Olukoya said:

“For your grace, my brother escaped being kidnapped today by Fulani herdsmen on his return journey home from Benin somewhere before Ore in Ondo State. This insecurity is becoming serious. Passengers in the white commercial bus kidnapped alongside the driver of the red car.”

