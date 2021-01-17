Pastor Adeboye clocks 40 years as RCCG general overseer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide
God has told me when I will die - Pastor Adeboye

Pastor EA Adeboye has clocked 40 years as the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG.

Recall that Pastor Adeboye was ordained a pastor of the church in 1977 and became general overseer of the church in 1981. For three years, he filled the role part-time at Unilorin before giving up his university position to preach full-time.

Pastor Adeboye’s son Leke Adeboye took to his Instagram account of celebrate his father with the caption “Celebrating 40 years at the top”.

The General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman also took to his Twitter handle to celebrate Adeboye.

“I want to congratulate you daddy on the 40th year anniversary as the general overseer of RCCG…may heaven keep you for us..so we continually draw from your wealth of wisdom..its 4 decades of outstanding leadership..happy anniversary my father,” he wrote.

 

