People criticizing men of God are cursed – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

News
By OluA
“From 2020 to 2030, it is 10 years and it means it will not exceed 10 years before the sinful man will be exposed,” he said. The cleric said the second coming of Jesus will occur along the line of three options. “Seven years either after or within or across, if it is after, before he returns it will be seven plus 10, that is 17 years before Jesus comes back, seven for the tribulations and 10 years before the Antichrist shows up if it is after. “If it is within, you have three years before he shows up; if it is across you have six and a half years before he shows up but because six months have passed in 2020, that means you have six years remaining. “This means if it does not happen in three, it can happen in six, if it does not happen in six it will not exceed 10,” Oyakhilome said.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy, has cautioned against criticising pastors and other men of God.

Oyakhilome stressed that there is a curse on those who criticize pastors and men of God as he said criticising men of God brings damnation, hence his followers and family members should avoid such.

In his New Year message, Oyakhilome said: “I usually tell those in my ministry, don’t criticise God’s people, especially the ministers of God.

“Leave them alone for the Bible says ‘whatever they do, they do them unto the Lord’.

“You are not the one to accuse another man’s servant. Don’t join anybody to criticise other ministers.

“I tell my family members the same thing. Leave them alone because there are curses against those who do so.”

