‘Please stress him well’ – Nigerians advice Toyin Abraham on what to do to her husband

Nigerians on social media have advised Nollywood actress on what to do to her husband, Kola Ajeyemi.

The advice comes after the mother of one posted on her official Instagram page that she loves to stress her husband.

According to some social media users, Toyin should continue to stress her husband because if she does not stress him, there is no one else for her to stress.

Taking to the comment section to school the actress, some of her followers added that as long as her husband is not complaining, she should continue stressing him.

See some of their comments below;

@motolatheactor wrote “Pls stress him well… I support that”

@layobanzy wrote, “If you don’t stress him, who will?”

@djkholow_ wrote “If you don’t stress him.. shey na me you won stress”

@thephenomenal_girl wrote “Stress him more, he isn’t complaining”

@yomade19 wrote, “If you know stress am Mami @toyin_abraham who go stress am.”