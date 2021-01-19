TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite…

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of…

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living…

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar…

‘Please stress him well’ – Nigerians advice Toyin Abraham on what to do to her husband

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have advised Nollywood actress on what to do to her husband, Kola Ajeyemi.

The advice comes after the mother of one posted on her official Instagram page that she loves to stress her husband.

According to some social media users, Toyin should continue to stress her husband because if she does not stress him, there is no one else for her to stress.

READ ALSO

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar…

Mercy Aigbe pens down appreciation message to fans and…

Taking to the comment section to school the actress, some of her followers added that as long as her husband is not complaining, she should continue stressing him.

See some of their comments below;

@motolatheactor wrote “Pls stress him well… I support that”

@layobanzy wrote, “If you don’t stress him, who will?”

@djkholow_ wrote “If you don’t stress him.. shey na me you won stress”

@thephenomenal_girl wrote “Stress him more, he isn’t complaining”

@yomade19 wrote, “If you know stress am Mami @toyin_abraham who go stress am.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite hints on her…

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa finally shows…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of her 3-month-old…

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia for the first…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Kenyan gospel singer threatens to quit gospel music if God doesn’t give him…

Drama as woman disrupts husband’s secret wedding to another lady in Abia

Burna Boy’s “Destiny” featured in Biden-Harris inauguration playlist

How do we get our Aso Ebi – Celebrities react as singer Waje shares photo…

‘Please stress him well’ – Nigerians advice Toyin Abraham on…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar surfaces on social…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More