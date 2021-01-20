Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys In Warri (Graphic Photos)

An angry mob set a police vehicle on fire on Wednesday in Warri, the Delta State capital.

The action followed the killing of a mother and infant by some officers who were reportedly giving suspected fraudsters a hot chase

The incident occurred at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Junction.

The fleeing operatives were chasing suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ when they hit a mother and her child.

The victims died on the spot. Photos of the gory sight began making the rounds on social media not long after.

Residents of the area have warned the police authority to apprehend the personnel.

Watch the graphic video belows: