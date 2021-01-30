Princess Shyngle announces new marriage, shares their love story (Video)

Endowed actress Princess Shyngle in a recent post on social media has announced her new marriage.

Shyngle some hours ago took to her official Instagram account to announce her new marriage as she shared a video clip of the memorable moments she has shared with her new husband.

The video showcased how he proposed to her and how they got the wedding ring.

She also captioned the post with a story of how he’s been her crush since 8th grade.

According to the beautiful screen diva, she’s been hitting on him for the past ten years before things finally work out and fans will be praying she sustains this new marriage.