Reactions as BBNaija’s Vee wonders why people are shocked that she didn’t attend a university

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate and singer, Vee, recently took to her timeline to wonder why people are in shock to know that she didn’t attend a university.

Following her revelation, most of her fans and followers were surprised by reacting to her eloquence and accent, adding that it’s way better than someone with a university degree.

Recall that Vee was popular for her Queen’s English accent during the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Vee wondered why people are shocked that she didn’t attend a university.

She tweeted:

“Is it still shocking people that I didn’t go to university?”

