Reactions as BBNaija’s Vee wonders why people are shocked that she didn’t attend a university

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate and singer, Vee, recently took to her timeline to wonder why people are in shock to know that she didn’t attend a university.

Following her revelation, most of her fans and followers were surprised by reacting to her eloquence and accent, adding that it’s way better than someone with a university degree.

Recall that Vee was popular for her Queen’s English accent during the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Vee wondered why people are shocked that she didn’t attend a university.

She tweeted:

“Is it still shocking people that I didn’t go to university?”