Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky Freaky’ in #BussItChallenge (video)

Social media made comedienne, Kemi Ikuseedun, better known as “Mummy Wa” in Mr Macaroni’s skits, has surprised many of her fans in an unexpected way after she participated in the trending Bussit Challenge.

In a video she posted on her social media handle for the #BussItChallenge, Kemi Ikuseedun went from the modest and wrapper-tying Mummy Wa to a hot and sexy “Freaky Freaky” as she rocked a gorgeous red dress.

The video has captured the attention of many Twitter users who expressed amazement at the transformation.

“I hope I am not late #BussItChallenge #mummywa,” she wrote.

Many took to their social media handles to hail the comedienne.