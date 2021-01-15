TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills…

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu…

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His…

Stop sending my 9 years old son nudes! – Wizkid’s…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing places huge curse on everyone mocking…

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky Freaky’ in #BussItChallenge (video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Social media made comedienne, Kemi Ikuseedun, better known as “Mummy Wa” in Mr Macaroni’s skits, has surprised many of her fans in an unexpected way after she participated in the trending Bussit Challenge.

In a video she posted on her social media handle for the #BussItChallenge, Kemi Ikuseedun went from the modest and wrapper-tying Mummy Wa to a hot and sexy “Freaky Freaky” as she rocked a gorgeous red dress.

See also: Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead – Bride-to-be advises

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy says she is tempted to try the #BussItChallent,…

‘Your backside is just big for nothing’ –…

The video has captured the attention of many Twitter users who expressed amazement at the transformation.

“I hope I am not late 😂🙈 #BussItChallenge #mummywa,” she wrote.

Many took to their social media handles to hail the comedienne.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over actor, Ramsey…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills ahead of her…

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu hails Mercy Johnson

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one car & gets…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His Baby Mama A Push…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who knelt down to accept her boyfriend’s proposal finally weds him…

Stop feeling insecure when I step out – Bobrisky to women (video)

DJ Cuppy says she is tempted to try the #BussItChallent, reveals the…

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky Freaky’ in…

Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead –…

Sex doesn’t guarantee he will marry you – Tonto Dikeh advises ladies

Seun Kuti moves to register ‘Movement Of The People’ as a political…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More