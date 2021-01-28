Reactions as former senator Dino Melaye shares video of Dubai Camel Hospital

Former senator Dino Melaye has sparked debate online after he shared a video of a hospital built for camels in Dubai.

Melaye shared the video of the hospital named Dubai Camel Hospital on Twitter on Wednesday, January 27 and Nigerians are surprised after seeing the structure.

Melaye could be heard in the video saying Nigerians are still looking for hospitals from human beings while camels have a hospital in Dubai.

His caption reads:

“Rakumi get hospital for Dubai oooo”

Rakumi get hospotal for Dubai oooo pic.twitter.com/noIRezZc7t — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) January 27, 2021

Nigerians took to the comment section to react as they compared it to the health structure in the country while others also dragged the former senator.