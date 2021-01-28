TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba…

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived…

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike…

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

“I’ve Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law & My Husband, Now…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party…

It’s going to take a lifetime trying to find a girl like me…

Reactions as former senator Dino Melaye shares video of Dubai Camel Hospital

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Former senator Dino Melaye has sparked debate online after he shared a video of a hospital built for camels in Dubai.

Melaye shared the video of the hospital named Dubai Camel Hospital on Twitter on Wednesday, January 27 and Nigerians are surprised after seeing the structure.

See also: Buhari signs law prescribing six months jail term for violators of COVID-19 protocols

READ ALSO

Dino Melaye drops new song to mock suspended EFCC chairman,…

The population of people waiting to steal is higher than…

Melaye could be heard in the video saying Nigerians are still looking for hospitals from human beings while camels have a hospital in Dubai.

His caption reads:

“Rakumi get hospital for Dubai oooo”

Nigerians took to the comment section to react as they compared it to the health structure in the country while others also dragged the former senator.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba (Video)

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s…

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike younger sister and…

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

“I’ve Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law & My Husband, Now I’m Pregnant…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as former senator Dino Melaye shares video of Dubai Camel Hospital

Buhari signs law prescribing six months jail term for violators of COVID-19…

My Dad always reminds me that when you die, you don’t take your money with…

Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla finally reveals how she was able to buy her New…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after years of…

Lady gets surprise car gift from boyfriend after he lured her home during lunch…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More