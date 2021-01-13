Regina Daniels mum sheds tears of joy as she receives Prado SUV as birthday present from her daughter (video)

Recall that Nollywood actress Rita Daniels, who is also the mother of actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, turned a year older yesterday, January 12.

Regina Daniels took to her social media handle to pen lovely messages to her mother and it was all lovely.

Well, to appreciate and celebrate her mother, Regina went on to surprise her mother with a Prado SUV as her birthday gift.

On seeing the gift, Rita Daniels broke down in tears and it was emotional.

Swipe to the left to watch the video of her receiving the car gift below

Regina Daniels is married to billionaire, Ned Nwoko and they have a son together.