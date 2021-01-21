Regina Daniels preaches peace as she floods Instagram with new photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels in a recent post has shared some new photos of herself as she preached about being peaceful to her followers on social media.

Regina Daniels, a mother of one shared pictures of herself sitting in a car on Thursday and captioned it;

“Use your voice and words to bring peace today.”

See photos below;

The photos have however received massive reactions from her fans and followers with many ignoring her message as they reacted to the photos.

Some took to the comment section to drop some love emojis for the photos and also hail her over her beauty.

