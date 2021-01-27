RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Famous Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, simply known as RMD has taken to social media to flaunt his adorable family as he continues to celebrate his wife on her birthday

The actor does not regularly show off his family but the birthday of his wife prompted him to make his fans see how awesome his family is. He shared a series of photos with his wife and two children, one boy and one girl on a yacht in the middle of the sea during their vacation in Dubai over the holidays.

READ ALSO: My heart still de cut 2 times if I hear your name – RMD pens lovely birthday message to wife Jumobi on her 49th birthday

He hailed his wife for being a wonderful wife to him and an excellent mother to their children by nurturing them in love.

See the beautiful photos below:

Leave a Reply

