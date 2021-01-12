Run from high maintenance women – Reno Omokri urges men

US based Nigerian social critic, Reno Omokri has warned men to steer clear of “high maintenance women” without any source of income in the wake of social media trend dubbed the Association of Stingy men.

The former aide to immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan took to his Twitter platform to advise men against dating women who pose as liabilities to their finances.

“Dear men, Flee from high maintenance women without visible sources of income. To be great in life, a man needs an asset by his side, not a bleached, surgically enhanced, over sampled liability. Let them close their legs. You are missing NOTHING!“ He tweeted.