‘Saggy breasts no be sin’ – Teni lectures an ignorant troll

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni has lectured an ignorant troll on Twitter on some unknown facts about breasts.

The lecture comes after the troll attacked the 28-year-old for saying she would be ditching her bra because she wants her breast to rest.

According to the troll, Teni’s breasts would be left sagging if she dares to ditch a bra.

Teni, however, replied him by letting him know that a sagging breast is not a sin.

‘No be everyday bra, sometimes make breast rest’ the plus-size singer tweeted

Reacting to this, a twitter user identified as @RichardMayowa4 wrote;
“What of sagging breast? They will be the cynosure of all eyes including you Teni’

Teni replied the troll with ‘Sagging breast no be sin! Make breeze blow the breast abeg”

See their conversation below;

Via Instagram
