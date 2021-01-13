Seun Kuti appoints D’Banj as President of ‘Cheerful Givers Association’ (Photo)

Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti has appointed veteran singer D’banj as the president of Cheerful Givers Association of Nigeria CGAN.

Recall that Seun Kuti launched the movement on Tuesday to counter the Stingy Men Association of Nigeria SMAN.

D’banj in an Instagram post shared a photo of his ID and wrote;

“I’m Honored to be the president And National Facilitator of The CGAN Just because Givers Never Lack!!!!.”

Recall that the Stingy Men Association went viral on Monday after Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy shared his ID card of social media.

Several other celebrities on Twitter have followed suit in acquiring their ID cards.