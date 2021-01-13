TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls for help over husband allegedly molesting their…

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child…

‘Your backside is just big for nothing’ – Fans…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ –…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make…

Muslims Call Out Ahmed Musa For Posting Photo Of His Wife Kissing…

Seun Kuti appoints D’Banj as President of ‘Cheerful Givers Association’ (Photo)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti has appointed veteran singer D’banj as the president of Cheerful Givers Association of Nigeria CGAN.

Recall that Seun Kuti launched the movement on Tuesday to counter the Stingy Men Association of Nigeria SMAN.

D’banj in an Instagram post shared a photo of his ID and wrote;

READ ALSO

Seun Kuti launches Cheerful Givers Association of Nigeria’…

‘It is my birthday but i will celebrate you’…

“I’m Honored to be the president And National Facilitator of The CGAN Just because Givers Never Lack!!!!.”

See also: Adekunle Gold recounts how he met Simi as they shower encomium on each other to mark their 2nd wedding anniversary

Recall that the Stingy Men Association went viral on Monday after Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy shared his ID card of social media.

Several other celebrities on Twitter have followed suit in acquiring their ID cards.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls for help over husband allegedly molesting their 9months old son

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child in Bayelsa State

‘Your backside is just big for nothing’ – Fans mock Nengi over…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ – Troll blames…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association of Nigeria…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Seun Kuti appoints D’Banj as President of ‘Cheerful Givers…

Adekunle Gold recounts how he met Simi as they shower encomium on each other to…

The story behind the ”Stingy Men Association of Nigeria”

Lady sparks reaction after sharing a photo taken with her mother 10 years ago

Regina Daniels mum sheds tears of joy as she receives Prado SUV as birthday…

“If it didn’t close in Unilag, it can’t close now” – Troll savagely tells Toke…

Run from high maintenance women – Reno Omokri urges men

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More