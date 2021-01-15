Seyi Shay leaves many in speechless as she goes completely nude in new photo shoot

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has shocked social media users after a photo of herself pictured stark naked in a photoshoot surfaced on social media
Seyi Shay whose real name is Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua via her verified Instagram shared a photo of herself laying on a bed with her buttocks glaring revealed unashamedly.
Sharing the photo; the singer captioned it;
“Good sex, No stress, One Boo, NO EX, small circles, Big Cheques”
#2021 #tgif #Biggirl #seyishay #LicNg Edit: @nobodyshotit
See photo below;
The songstress has always been in the habit of sharing raunchy photos of herself on social media as we can recall the last time she shared photos of herself in a swimwear that leaves little for her followers to imagine.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES