Seyi Shay leaves many in speechless as she goes completely nude in new photo shoot

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has shocked social media users after a photo of herself pictured stark naked in a photoshoot surfaced on social media

Seyi Shay whose real name is Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua via her verified Instagram shared a photo of herself laying on a bed with her buttocks glaring revealed unashamedly.

Sharing the photo; the singer captioned it;

“Good sex, No stress, One Boo, NO EX, small circles, Big Cheques”

#2021 #tgif #Biggirl #seyishay #LicNg Edit: @nobodyshotit

See photo below;

The songstress has always been in the habit of sharing raunchy photos of herself on social media as we can recall the last time she shared photos of herself in a swimwear that leaves little for her followers to imagine.