‘She belongs to the streets’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Mercy over video of her twerking in a club

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the video of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke twerking seductively in a club.

In the video, the 28-year-old was seen twerking her backside in front of a man who was identified as Tana.

Recall that Mercy recently confirmed the rumours flying on social media about her breakup with Ike. On Mercy’s Snapchat, she revealed her new name was Mrs H making people wonder who the man was.

Watch the video below

See the comments the video generated on social media;

@jmyboss wrote, “BBN season 4 winner twerking in a club shame.”

@j_aryes wrote “She always belonged to the streets”

@oladotunalldot wrote, “Ashawo go be ashawo either poor or rich…”

@pastorgrace_ugo wrote “She cannot do without changing them and showing them off. Common sense and will power are very expensive. Don’t try to come for me”

@vincentinocarter wrote “Mumu girl keep following ruff boys them when ur mates dey settle down marry responsible men you still dey follow all these type guys them”

@rayychael_ wrote “Mercy and gangster boys are 5$6”

@jacintaanizoba wrote “Only mercy three boyfriends in less than a year”