She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth Kadriri’s Daughter Leaves Fans Gushing

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood Actress Ruth Kadiri is a new mother who never stops showing off her beautiful daughter for fans to see on social media.

Just like most famous kids, little Reign is often donned in beautiful outfits and fans can’t help but comment on how great she looks.

Recently, the movie star took to her page to share cute photos of her daughter. The girl was dressed in a black Gucci dress that had a Mickey Mouse design. She also accessorized her look with a yellow Gucci bag and cute black sneakers. In the second photo of her, Reign wore a big smile that made her look like her mother’s twin.

See photos below:

