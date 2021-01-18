‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa finally shows her baby

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the photo controversial actress, Etinosa shared of her newborn baby.
This comes after Etinosa posted a photo of herself and her baby, Ofure Izoduwa Christabel gracing the front page of the magazine, LA MODE.
Captioning the photo, Etinosa wrote;
“My beautiful daughter and I #CoverGirls ..A good way to start the year…. January Edition”
See some reactions the photo got below;
@official.joy19 wrote “Omg your daughter is ur twin adorable”
@_lilahn wrote “Your daughter looks so much like you”
@carfaryart wrote “Ohh My God!!!! She’s your carbon copy”
@bigbabygirlanne wrote “Same lip”
@an_ge_la555 wrote “This baby resemble you chia,now to born dey hungry me”
@marginamona wrote “Jess so much alike”
@mabelojiah wrote “She’s so beautiful looks so much like u”
@cherryfashionworth_ wrote “She looks so much like you”
@angel_palmeer wrote “This baby is so adorable … this one no be what I ordered vs what I got ooo.. original
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES