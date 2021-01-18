‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa finally shows her baby

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the photo controversial actress, Etinosa shared of her newborn baby.

This comes after Etinosa posted a photo of herself and her baby, Ofure Izoduwa Christabel gracing the front page of the magazine, LA MODE.

Captioning the photo, Etinosa wrote;

“My beautiful daughter and I #CoverGirls ..A good way to start the year…. January Edition”

See some reactions the photo got below;

@official.joy19 wrote “Omg your daughter is ur twin adorable”

@_lilahn wrote “Your daughter looks so much like you”

@carfaryart wrote “Ohh My God!!!! She’s your carbon copy”

@bigbabygirlanne wrote “Same lip”

@an_ge_la555 wrote “This baby resemble you chia,now to born dey hungry me”

@marginamona wrote “Jess so much alike”

@mabelojiah wrote “She’s so beautiful looks so much like u”

@cherryfashionworth_ wrote “She looks so much like you”

@angel_palmeer wrote “This baby is so adorable … this one no be what I ordered vs what I got ooo.. original