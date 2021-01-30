Silhouette Challenge: Pastor Adeboye reacts to trending nude dance on social media

The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reacted to the trending Silhouette challenge.

The dance which features ladies typically dressed down while dancing to Paul Anka’s song, Put Your Head On My Shoulder released in 1987 and immediately stripping when Doja Cats’ song, ‘Streets’ which was released in 2019 comes on has gone viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter to react to the trend, Pastor Enoch Adeboye wrote;

What are the things that the flesh usually tells you to do? They are listed in Galatians 5:19-21 as you must have earlier read in today’s Bible text. You think that you can view a few pictures or videos on social media where someone is almost nude and it is okay.

You are quenching the Spirit. That little window you give to indulge the flesh will strengthen it such that you would find yourself going back to those pictures/videos after that time. The Bible is very clear – don’t ever do anything that will quench the Spirit. Never!

Do you know that there are some things that are not sins, but can strengthen the flesh to the point of eventually quenching the Spirit? Examples include not fasting (Psalm 35:13), not being able to abstain from sex even with your legally wedded spouse (1 Corinthians 7:5),

not praying (Ephesians 6:18), not studying your Bible (Psalm 119:9-11) and not fellowshipping with the brethren (Hebrews 10:25). From Galatians 5:16, we see that it is necessary to always walk in the Spirit so that you will not fulfil the works of the flesh.

If you take a break from spiritual exercises, you will eventually fulfil the works of the flesh; there is no holiday in the spirit realm.

“Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” – Amos 3:3

I stay far away from sin because I know that God is the only One who can help me to fulfil my destiny and He hates sin. If I offend him and He turns His back on me, I am finished! Joseph knew this, so he did not indulge his flesh at all and he fulfilled God’s plan for his life.

My beloved, I am appealing to you from my heart today, walk in the Spirit every day and you will attain God’s plan for your life.

What are those things you do that quench the Spirit of God in you? List them and cut yourself off from them today.