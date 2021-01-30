Silhouette Challenge: reactions as crossdresser James Brown participates (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

Popular crossdresser James Brown has sparked controversies online following his participation in the ongoing Silhouette Challenge.

The challenge which has gone viral on social media, Twitter especially has received mixed reactions from Nigerians.

According to some of the people criticizing James Brown on Twitter, many stated that the crossdresser’s silhouette video is scary. Others also accused him of wearing a pampers as they wondered how his butt became big.

However, his fans have  hailed him for daring to do the challenge while stating that the video was a huge comic relief.

See video below;

Recall James Brown recently met with actor and politician, Desmond Elliot.

See also: James Brown all smiles as he meets Desmond Elliot for the first time (Video)

