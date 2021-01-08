TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Simi warns parents, threatens children who will be attending the same school with her daughter, Deja

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Simi-and-Adejare-

Popular Nigerian female singer, Simi has warned parents and threatened children who will be attending the same school with her little daughter, Deja.

According to  Simi, Although her daughter, Deja is yet to start school but she would soon, considering her age. She has, however, used the opportunity to warn prospective attendees of such school not to bring their ward if he/she is a bully.

Simi further stresses that anyone who hits or bully her daughter would not only have her to contend with but will also have to face the wrathful torture of ‘area boys’ she would arrange to beat such person.

In her words;

“Deja still has some time before she goes to school, but I wanted to tell you down. If your baby is a bully, please don’t take him/her to Deja’s school, because I fight and I will also arrange boys to beat any thug that near my child. Be you 2 years old or more.”

Via Instagram
