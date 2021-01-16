Singer, Simi reveals how she knew Adekunle Gold was the right man for her

Sensational female singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi, has revealed how she knew her husband, Adekunle Gold was the right man for her.

According to the mother of one, God spoke to her about him being her man and she listened.

She made this known during a Q&A session on Instagram after a fan asked how she knew that her husband Adekunle is the one for her and she replied that God told her.

Recall that in January 2019, the celebrity couple got married in a cosy wedding ceremony and they welcomed their first baby, Deja in 2020.

A few days ago, Simi and Adekunle celebrated their second anniversary with lovely throwback pictures with lovely tributes on their social media pages.