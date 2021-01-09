Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after brother’s death

The younger sister of late popular Yoruba actress Mrs. Folake Aremu , popularly known as Orisabunmi, Mrs Janet Ademola, is dead.

News of Janet’s death was broken and confirmed on Saturday by Gbenga Onisola, her nephew.

This is coming 72hours after the death of the actress and her brother, Coach Steve Onishola.

Orisabunmi’s immediate elder brother, Steve Onisola, reportedly died on Thursday, barely 24hours after the death of the popular actress.

Onisola, the Technical Director of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club, Ilorin, passed on at age 71 after a brief illness.

The State Chairman of the association, Dr. Joseph Adeyemo, confirmed the death in Ilorin on Thursday.