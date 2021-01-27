Social media users in disbelief as man reveals how rats ate his pot, soap (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

Times are hard in the country but no one would expect even rodents to bear part of the brunts. A Nigerian man has taken to social media to reveal how rats feasted on his kitchen utensils while he was away for a period of one month.

The man identified as Abolade John on Twitter, took to the platform to share photos of a pot and bar of soap rats have eaten in his absence.

“I travelled for just a month. See what the rats in my kitchen did. Hunger dey this land” John Tweeted

Social media users were left puzzled as to how rats could eat such inedible material and still survive. See some reactions below:

 

 

