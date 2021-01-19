‘Stagnant fool’ – Nkechi Blessing fights dirty with a monitoring spirit

Controversial actress, Nkeci Blessing has referred to a troll on Instagram as a stagnant fool.

This comes after the actress was accused by a troll of making too much noise about her trip to America.

According to the troll identified as @Skicethedj, Nkechi has been posting too much about her trip to America and she is always including her location when she posts a photo.

In his words; ” Atlanta Georgia Location don suffer for your hand’

Reacting to this, the 32-year-old actress wrote;

” Na why you no fit pass Akwa Ibom… Stagnant fool”

The troll replied saying;

“Baby no vex.. I don count like 67 of your recent posts wey hin location dey Atlanta Georgia ni Mabinu”

See their conversation below;

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@evalastindayo wrote “Na real monitoring spirit… u go count person 67 pix with the same location.. this man needs a job … call me DJ iceskating”

@veeyoni_detox wrote “If she posts different location now, una go talk say na ashawo she no dey stay for one place. Please allow people to breathe.”

@ayo.j.cross wrote “Most people living for Yankee sef don taya to dey update location, but still e nor easy to enter plane to abroad o”