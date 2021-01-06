Stop charging men to have sex with you – Kemi Olunloyo sends strong message to ladies

Popular Nigerian controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is in the news once again and this time are statement is directed towards ladies.
Kemi Olunloyo in a statement via her Twitter handle told ladies to either have sex for love or get paid for it as a prostitute.
The investigative journalist advised ladies to stop charging men to have sex with them.
She said, “Young ladies in Nigeria: Stop charging men to have sex with you. Queency Benna types looking for $1000, it’s called PROSTITUTION! You sell your pussy then scream foul alleging RAPE when your alert is not complete. Have sex for love or get paid as a ProstituteFace with rolling eyes
