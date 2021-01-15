TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills…

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu…

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His…

Stop sending my 9 years old son nudes! – Wizkid’s…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing places huge curse on everyone mocking…

Stop feeling insecure when I step out – Bobrisky to women (video)

Entertainment
By Olumide
bobrisky6

Controversial Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky, has declared himself the No 1 runs girl in the country..

Taking to social media, Bobrisky said he is the number 1 runs girl in the world and he is only meant for Big men.

In a post via social media, the 28 year old wrote;

READ ALSO

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ –…

Bobrisky leaves men who cheat worried as he vows to “hook”…

No 1 runs girl in Nigeria…Big men food ONLY !!

Bobrisky also urged women to stop feeling insecure whenever they see him outside or at events.

See also: DJ Cuppy says she is tempted to try the #BussItChallent, reveals the consequences

According to Bobrisky, women see him outside and hate on him because he always looks better than them. The self acclaimed male barbie doll added that these type of women should not be afraid that he might snatch their husband.

He wrote;

“Women when I step out stop feeling insecure . I don’t date broke ass so don’t worry ur man is fine. Come close to me I might hook u up with billionaires. I might not call names or post pic . I can hook ur ass up with men with real money. Stop hating”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over actor, Ramsey…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills ahead of her…

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu hails Mercy Johnson

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one car & gets…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His Baby Mama A Push…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who knelt down to accept her boyfriend’s proposal finally weds him…

Stop feeling insecure when I step out – Bobrisky to women (video)

DJ Cuppy says she is tempted to try the #BussItChallent, reveals the…

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky Freaky’ in…

Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead –…

Sex doesn’t guarantee he will marry you – Tonto Dikeh advises ladies

Seun Kuti moves to register ‘Movement Of The People’ as a political…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More