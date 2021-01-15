Stop feeling insecure when I step out – Bobrisky to women (video)

Controversial Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky, has declared himself the No 1 runs girl in the country..

Taking to social media, Bobrisky said he is the number 1 runs girl in the world and he is only meant for Big men.

In a post via social media, the 28 year old wrote;

No 1 runs girl in Nigeria…Big men food ONLY !!

Bobrisky also urged women to stop feeling insecure whenever they see him outside or at events.

According to Bobrisky, women see him outside and hate on him because he always looks better than them. The self acclaimed male barbie doll added that these type of women should not be afraid that he might snatch their husband.

He wrote;

“Women when I step out stop feeling insecure . I don’t date broke ass so don’t worry ur man is fine. Come close to me I might hook u up with billionaires. I might not call names or post pic . I can hook ur ass up with men with real money. Stop hating”