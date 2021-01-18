Successful blogger, Linda Ikeji dragged for having excess stretch marks on her body

One of the most successful Nigerian bloggers, Linda Ikeji has been dragged on social media after a photo of her with excess stretch mark surfaced on social media.

Sharing the photo on her official page, the mother of one wrote;

“Body looking like I got work done .. haha, I know this for a fact and from experience. One of the ways to stay happy is to keep winning! I hope you keep winning. I truly hope you experience so many wins this year. I hope the wins blow your mind and get you on your knees praising God! And get others tapping into your blessings…Happy new week, everyone!.”

Reacting to the photo, an Instagram user identified as @Mama Emeka1 wrote “Too cute but please work on your skin. As you get money reach, yamayama no suppose dey for your body. Just look at the last slide, the zebra line on the thigh is showing. I love you, mama”

Linda Ikeji immediately replied the troll, schooling her on what the supposed “Yamayama” is, revealing she doesn’t care

She replied; ” It’s stretch mark and I don’t care”

See their conversation below;