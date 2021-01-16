Taaooma reacts to allegations by filmmaker over N1.5 million skit

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular comedienne and content creator, Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, better known as Taaooma has reacted to allegations made against her on social media that she did a shoddy job for N1.5 million.

Taaooma was called out on Twitter by a filmmaker identified as @olaondeck.

Reacting to the allegations, the comedian through her management, The Greenade Company, in a statement dismissed the claims.

According to the statement, “Taaooma and her management never had any communication or business dealings whatsoever with this person.”

Read the full statement below:

The filmmaker @olaondeck has also deleted his tweet.

