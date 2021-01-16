Taaooma reacts to allegations by filmmaker over N1.5 million skit

Popular comedienne and content creator, Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, better known as Taaooma has reacted to allegations made against her on social media that she did a shoddy job for N1.5 million.
Taaooma was called out on Twitter by a filmmaker identified as @olaondeck.
See also: Instagram comedian, Taaooma called out over failure to deliver a N1.5million deal
Reacting to the allegations, the comedian through her management, The Greenade Company, in a statement dismissed the claims.
According to the statement, “Taaooma and her management never had any communication or business dealings whatsoever with this person.”
Read the full statement below:
The filmmaker @olaondeck has also deleted his tweet.
See also: Seyi Shay leaves many in speechless as she goes completely nude in new photo shoot
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES